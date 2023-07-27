THE LORD JUST REMINDED ME!! THE OFFICIAL UFO DISCLOSURE HAPPENED ON THE (GREGORIAN CALENDAR) 9TH OF AV!!!!

(SIDE NOTE: The Lord has FULLY confirmed to us many times over that the earth and universe is "multidimensional" and NO one knows exactly what it looks like but God. Some have had dreams, visions, near death experiences...but even they only saw what God "wanted" them to see, they don't know the whole picture. God's "true" sun and moon are actually in a different dimension than us, unlike most think. No its not like NASA wants us to believe - but its not like "the flat earth agenda" says it is either. There are some pictures out there that show the moon or sun with clouds behind it on youtube or the internet -- that is absolutely the fake sun or moon. They have been up there for at least 10 - 20 years, if not longer! So we know that "everything" is multidimensional, and the only way to understand it all is by the guidance and leading of the Holy Spirit through His written and rhema Word. Ya can't read the bible like a book guys! Can't take it all literal!! There is a TON of symbolism that you will ONLY understand by hearing straight from The Lord. Amen & Amen.





