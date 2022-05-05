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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: The year 2022 will be the darkest time for the Chinese people! Natural disasters and economic crises will lead to shortages of food supplies, collapses of banks, and social turmoil. Our fellow fighters who own the Himalaya Coins and G-series investments will be the most blessed