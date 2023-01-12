Is Covid-RSV Virus or Parasite? DrLeeMerritt.com DrTomCowan.com

Hey, Wait a Minute! Virus or Parasite? Questions List: What Are They Doing? Process Analysis. How is a Viral Lab Culture Made? Why Do They Mix in New DNA? Why Do They Kill All the Cells? What Is Going On? Why All The Extra Stuff in The Culture? I thought we were trying to copy the body environment: just lung-nasal fluid and gel-agar? We Want to Test One Thing. Why Are They Adding Multiple Variables?

FULL SHOW From Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt Interviews Dr. Thomas Cowan, Jan 2022. https://www.brighteon.com/41718f6f-2070-48ea-8d77-c75018f826af

Lee Merritt MD at DrLeeMerritt.com has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Merritt served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. ~ www.DrLeeMerritt.com

Tom S. Cowan, MD, at DrTomCowan.com, graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician. Prior to his medical degree he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Swaziland, Africa, from 1977 to 1980. ~ www.DrTomCowan.com