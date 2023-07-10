https://gettr.com/post/p2lbaxte866
07.03 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
Matthew, a reporter for Inner City Press, said, "We live in a two-tier justice system without a fair trial process when it comes to bail.
Inner City Press记者马修说：我们生活在一个两套的司法系统中，在保释方面没有一个公平的审判程序。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@jeremyherrell @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese
