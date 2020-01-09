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Pay More Attention to What You Cannot See | Jan. 9 | Nine's Path Weekly Pleiadian Message
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11 views • January 09, 2020
Weekly message from Nines' Path for January 9, 2020
Summary: As you tap your head to remember that important thing, you feel the power of the ages coursing through your being. Own that, because you’ve earned the right to put your vision into action. If what reality is presenting to you seems obscured by contradiction or mislaid hope, remember that you have inner vision with which to see what is otherwise hidden. Your tried and tested tools might not do, though. Be prepared to expand your vision to the point of uprooting yourself from what you know, so you can find your footing in an expanded understanding of things as they are.
Twice a week, the Pleiadians share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
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https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Summary: As you tap your head to remember that important thing, you feel the power of the ages coursing through your being. Own that, because you’ve earned the right to put your vision into action. If what reality is presenting to you seems obscured by contradiction or mislaid hope, remember that you have inner vision with which to see what is otherwise hidden. Your tried and tested tools might not do, though. Be prepared to expand your vision to the point of uprooting yourself from what you know, so you can find your footing in an expanded understanding of things as they are.
Twice a week, the Pleiadians share a message of insight, illustrated with archetypal images from the decks of Maryann's tarot deck, with a rich weekly contemplation from the pages of the book "Opalescence". The messages are equally meaningful, full of depth and wisdom, on their own. Tune in on Thursdays for a new transmission, and Mondays for an update, for keeping on the path.
https://pleiadiantarot.com
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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