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April 10th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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242 views • April 15, 2022
April 10th 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bq7P_Xs9zzs&;t
上海疫情 #上海封城 #苏州河
【疫情下的上海 .4K】浦西封城前一天 苏州河的悠闲漫步 Walking along the Suzhou River
The day before Shanghai Puxi was about to be closed, I came to the Suzhou River for a walk. When I came, I thought there must be very few people here, because Pudong on the other side has entered the fourth day of closed isolation, and Puxi will also enter a comprehensive isolation state tomorrow. , In addition to the citizens shopping for material, there are few people strolling outside on the road, of course, I am one of them. The walk along the Suzhou River is very pleasant, the spring breeze is blowing, the flowers on the bank are blooming, and there is no noise. At this time, the birds' calls are particularly loud, and the birds are probably strange. Why are there so few people during this time.
乌瓦
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bq7P_Xs9zzs&;t
上海疫情 #上海封城 #苏州河
【疫情下的上海 .4K】浦西封城前一天 苏州河的悠闲漫步 Walking along the Suzhou River
The day before Shanghai Puxi was about to be closed, I came to the Suzhou River for a walk. When I came, I thought there must be very few people here, because Pudong on the other side has entered the fourth day of closed isolation, and Puxi will also enter a comprehensive isolation state tomorrow. , In addition to the citizens shopping for material, there are few people strolling outside on the road, of course, I am one of them. The walk along the Suzhou River is very pleasant, the spring breeze is blowing, the flowers on the bank are blooming, and there is no noise. At this time, the birds' calls are particularly loud, and the birds are probably strange. Why are there so few people during this time.
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