This Smells Very Familiar

It’s A ‘Foreign Relations Committee’ Thing

* One hypothesis is that Menendez is being sacrificed by Team [Bidan] as a distraction from Joe’s corruption.

* Another is that the white hats are outing him because the crime families are complicit.

* Evidence for the latter theory is growing:

• Here's The Name That's Been Mentioned In Hunter Biden & Bob Menendez’s Corruption Cases

• Bob Menendez Hires Hunter Biden’s Lawyer For Federal Corruption Case

• Hunter Biden Has Entered The Bob Menendez Indictment





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 September 2023)

https://youtu.be/nwm5BNWMGZk

