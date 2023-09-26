Create New Account
This Smells Very Familiar
Son of the Republic
Published 21 hours ago

It’s A ‘Foreign Relations Committee’ Thing

* One hypothesis is that Menendez is being sacrificed by Team [Bidan] as a distraction from Joe’s corruption.

* Another is that the white hats are outing him because the crime families are complicit.

* Evidence for the latter theory is growing:

     • Here's The Name That's Been Mentioned In Hunter Biden & Bob Menendez’s Corruption Cases

     • Bob Menendez Hires Hunter Biden’s Lawyer For Federal Corruption Case

     • Hunter Biden Has Entered The Bob Menendez Indictment


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (25 September 2023)

https://youtu.be/nwm5BNWMGZk

treasoncorruptioncollusiondeep statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandalcrime familyblackmailrob schmittcrime syndicateshell companyinfluence peddlingbig guyforeign agentbob menendezsenate committee on foreign relations

