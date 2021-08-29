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This isn’t Good: The Brits are Beyond Furious with Joe Biden
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340 views • August 29, 2021
Katie Pavlich from Townhall reports, Joe Biden is facing harsh criticism and wrath from one of the United States' closest and most important allies. According to reports earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 leaders asked Biden to push back the August 31 deadline for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan.
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