Confused British sounds on Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has accused the new U.S. administration of making concessions to Russia on Ukraine even before negotiations on ending the conflict have begun.

He argued that discussions on Ukraine’s potential NATO membership or territorial losses should take place at the negotiating table rather than being ruled out in advance.

Lavrov stated that he is surprised by the world's reaction to the conversation between Putin and Trump: "They consider it something out of the ordinary."

Lavrov on the conversation between Trump and Putin: A normal, basic conversation between two polite, well-mannered individuals.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed hope that the dialogue between the U.S. and Russian leaders would serve as a wake-up call to Western representatives who have forgotten how to conduct proper dialogue.

Zelensky has imposed personal sanctions against former Ukrainian President Poroshenko, according to a decree.

Poroshenko’s Supporters Block Rada Podium Over Sanctions Targeting Oligarchs and Resources

Supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko blocked the Rada’s podium in protest against new sanctions imposed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). They held signs reading “No to political repression” and “No to dictatorship.” MPs reported that the session was closed afterward.

Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the Presidential Office reported that sanctions against Poroshenko are a way to clean up the political landscape ahead of the elections that Bankova will have to hold this year. Sources clarify that law enforcement is already working on the Poroshenko/Klitschko/Tymoshenko clientele to weaken the positions of the systemically important parliamentary parties.

Zelensky has yet to sign the agreement allowing Americans to exploit Ukrainian resources, which U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought to Kiev yesterday, according to CNN.

"Zelensky seemed less confident on stage in Kiev on Wednesday, standing next to Bessent. He had hoped for a personal meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a broad peace plan after Trump hinted at the possibility of an upcoming meeting and his team quickly began arranging it. Instead, Zelensky was introduced to what he called 'serious people' – primarily Bessent, who delivered the financial agreement that Zelensky has yet to sign," the article states.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that Ukraine would make a decision after reviewing the document. The signing is expected to take place at the Munich Security Conference.