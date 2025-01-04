2025: THE YEAR WHEN THE WHEELS FALL OFF, PT 2 [LIVE PROPHECY INCLUDED]

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you. WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Today's Word: 2025 is a year of greater tests than 2024, a year made more challenging because of disappointment, fear, distress and setbacks that will separate the sheep from the goats in terms of resilience, response and reliance on Jesus Christ. Marriages will fail, the love of many will grow cold, and every false heart & motive will be exposed. A year of sudden accidents, exposures and the fall of great and small. The four horses of Revelation will ride, and the earth will go through distress. New laws are coming to upset citizens and turn their nations into unfamiliar territory. These are the words of the Lord, HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it is appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using Paypal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT PROPHECIES TO NOTE FOR THIS MESSAGE (THIS IS NOT ALL OF THEM, MORE WILL BE ADDED TO THIS COMMENT LATER): America is on a fast track into the beast system, a process that involves advocating for and passing new laws AND USING THE MILITARY IN A VISIBLE NEW ROLE. Therefore please make time to read and watch all the info below as it will explain the process to you and why it has to happen Biblically. Other prophecies mentioned in this message will be added to this comment once I've had time to watch it back, but these ones are important. Concerning the strange fog being seen all over the U.S.A. recently, watch this prophecy PYRAMIDS (BLOG): https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/05/ufos-aliens-pyramids-june-4-2016/ and (VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=B4OtLlpGeJw

IN QUICK SUCCESSION- AMERICA IN TURMOIL PT 1 (BLOG):

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-july-16-2019/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=KCBjElQ80zE

IN QUICK SUCCESSION- AMERICA IN TURMOIL PT 2 (BLOG):

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-2-july-16-2019/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=007fAulnkro

IN QUICK SUCCESSION- AMERICA IN TURMOIL/ DEEP STATE PT 3 (BLOG):

https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=t5RQoqe9hV8





DREAM OF A MILITARIZED AMERICA: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BpkNowah5Bc

EXPLOSIONS: DESTABILIZATION & MILITARY AGENDA IN THE N.W.O.:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/11/03/explosions-military-agenda-destabilization-in-the-n-w-o-november-2-2022/

(VIDEO): https://youtube.com/watch?v=YGPwmYv_BCE

LIVE PROPHECY EXPLOSIONS- MILITARIZATION IN THE U.S.A. - https://youtube.com/watch?v=d_meK_x9Q0s



