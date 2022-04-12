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Episode#35 - Military Doctor Suspended & Emergency Broadcast Watch the Water with Dr. Bryan Ardis
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3514 views • April 12, 2022
LIVE April 11th, 2022 Monday at 7PM (PST)/10PM (EST)
In 2021, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff provided medical exemptions that were based on sound science for his patients. Within a month, Dr. Sigoloff was told to retract all the medical exemptions he provided and that he could no longer prescribe IVERMECTIN (Even though it was a benefit covered by TriCare at the time). The military was handcuffing the ability of one of its own doctors to properly treat our troops. Dr. Samuel Sigoloff took an oath as a doctor to heal, save and protect his patients, our veterans. The reason given by the military, Ivermectin was being used off-label for treating Covid-19; even though the military is forcing the entire armed services to take injections also NOT approved by the FDA. Do not be confused with Pfizer Comirnaty which is the only approved FDA “Vaccine” which is still currently not available. Dr. Sigoloff explains the attitude and position of military doctors behind the curtain.
In the 2nd half of our show, Alpha brings back a man who is at the tip of the spear fighting in the trenches of this war on our health and freedom. Dr. Bryan Ardis has not stopped or slowed in his fight against a tyrannical government who murdered one of his family members and 100,000’s more across our nation and the world. On Monday 4/11, a special investigative documentary between Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis was released, despite the deep states attempts to discourage it from happening. Alpha has a conversation with Dr.Ardis about the documentary and all the news questions that we now have as a result of these new revelations.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
Follow Dr. Bryan Ardis:
https://thedrardisshow.com/
Follow Dr. Samuel Sigoloff:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/after-hours-with-dr-sigoloff/id1601073627
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Stew Peters & Dr. Bryan Ardis
https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
Scott McKay & Dr. Bryan Ardis
https://rumble.com/v10myhi-4.11.22-patriot-streetfighter-interview-w-dr.-bryan-ardis-exposing-the-serp.html
In-Brain - Company uses Graphene in the brain
https://www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com/
Remdesivir
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/remdesivir/
Steve Kirsch
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/10/05/1036408/silicon-valley-millionaire-steve-kirsch-covid-vaccine-misinformation/
CDC and our water supply
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/drinking/public/index.html
University of Arizona Venom & Covid-19
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
Moderna CoFounder using mRNA tech to treat venomous snakebites
https://globalnews.ca/news/8005422/moderna-cofounder-mrna-snakebotes/
Ophirex funded by US DOD, WELLCOME and WHO - sPLA2
https://www.ophirex.com/varespladib
BMJ Two Crisis Snakebites and Covid-19
https://gh.bmj.com/content/6/10/e006913
Bats, Snakes & Pangolins: The COVID-19 Suspects
https://verafiles.org/articles/bats-snakes-and-pangolins-covid-19-suspects
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
In 2021, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff provided medical exemptions that were based on sound science for his patients. Within a month, Dr. Sigoloff was told to retract all the medical exemptions he provided and that he could no longer prescribe IVERMECTIN (Even though it was a benefit covered by TriCare at the time). The military was handcuffing the ability of one of its own doctors to properly treat our troops. Dr. Samuel Sigoloff took an oath as a doctor to heal, save and protect his patients, our veterans. The reason given by the military, Ivermectin was being used off-label for treating Covid-19; even though the military is forcing the entire armed services to take injections also NOT approved by the FDA. Do not be confused with Pfizer Comirnaty which is the only approved FDA “Vaccine” which is still currently not available. Dr. Sigoloff explains the attitude and position of military doctors behind the curtain.
In the 2nd half of our show, Alpha brings back a man who is at the tip of the spear fighting in the trenches of this war on our health and freedom. Dr. Bryan Ardis has not stopped or slowed in his fight against a tyrannical government who murdered one of his family members and 100,000’s more across our nation and the world. On Monday 4/11, a special investigative documentary between Stew Peters and Dr. Bryan Ardis was released, despite the deep states attempts to discourage it from happening. Alpha has a conversation with Dr.Ardis about the documentary and all the news questions that we now have as a result of these new revelations.
SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:
MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha
Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
Follow Dr. Bryan Ardis:
https://thedrardisshow.com/
Follow Dr. Samuel Sigoloff:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/after-hours-with-dr-sigoloff/id1601073627
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Stew Peters & Dr. Bryan Ardis
https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html
Scott McKay & Dr. Bryan Ardis
https://rumble.com/v10myhi-4.11.22-patriot-streetfighter-interview-w-dr.-bryan-ardis-exposing-the-serp.html
In-Brain - Company uses Graphene in the brain
https://www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com/
Remdesivir
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/therapies/antiviral-therapy/remdesivir/
Steve Kirsch
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/10/05/1036408/silicon-valley-millionaire-steve-kirsch-covid-vaccine-misinformation/
CDC and our water supply
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/drinking/public/index.html
University of Arizona Venom & Covid-19
https://news.arizona.edu/story/venom-coursing-through-body-researchers-identify-mechanism-driving-covid-19-mortality
Moderna CoFounder using mRNA tech to treat venomous snakebites
https://globalnews.ca/news/8005422/moderna-cofounder-mrna-snakebotes/
Ophirex funded by US DOD, WELLCOME and WHO - sPLA2
https://www.ophirex.com/varespladib
BMJ Two Crisis Snakebites and Covid-19
https://gh.bmj.com/content/6/10/e006913
Bats, Snakes & Pangolins: The COVID-19 Suspects
https://verafiles.org/articles/bats-snakes-and-pangolins-covid-19-suspects
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
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