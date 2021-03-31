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Chairman Lee Wong Is Fed Up With Racism & Discrimination And His Loyalty Questioned. Shows His Scars Of War.
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Shame On Racism, Discrimination & Hatred And All Those Foolish People Who Advocate It.

Lee Wong, chairman of the West Chester, Ohio, Township Board of Trustees, condemned anti-Asian violence during an impassioned speech on March 2021. During his speech Lee Wong bravely stood and bared his battle-scarred chest to drive home a point that Asian-Americans are also patriotic.

The 69-year-old Asian American talked about immigrating to America as an 18-year-old and finishing high school during the comments section of the meeting. He spoke of a time in Chicago when he was beaten up because of his race, took the people to court, and they were never punished.

This racism and discrimination crap needs to stop and the hate of another race needs to stop now. None of this race discrimination or other discriminations is needed or wanted in the world and should definitely not be tolerated at all in the USA. The only criteria that should matter in regards to how you might treat someone is by what Martin Luther King said which is to judge another by their character which is how they behave and if they are a decent person and not a fool like all these racist people who push the racism agenda which is a communist tactic to divide the people of our nation.

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racismdiscriminationdeceptionblackantifacourageblmcommunismtruthpatriotmanipulationfascismhatelivesbraveracistfascistpatriotichatredmatterdeceitfoolish
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