Worst Crisis Yet & Biggest Opportunity Yet | Economic Ninja

Sign up for the New Orleans Investment Conference and be supporting LibertyAndFinance along the way: https://bit.ly/3SP58Xu The "Economic Ninja" joins us today to discuss why the coming currency crisis will be worse than 2008 and the dot-com crises. But what's the positive side a the crash? He explains creative ways to take advantage of supply chain issues and inflation. Economic Ninja: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheEconomicNinja Real Estate Ninja: https://www.youtube.com/c/RealEstateNinja1 0:00 Intro 0:53 Supply issues 7:00 Crisis opportunities 14:40 Using debt wisely 22:34 Precious metals 29:00 Miles Franklin _____________________________ Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com _____________________________ BUY SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel! CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237) or email your name and phone number to [email protected] CANADIANS CAN NOW BUY SILVER & GOLD ONLINE IN $CAD and support this channel! Go to https://mfbullion.ca, and during checkout under the dropdown selection “How did you hear of us (optional),” select: “LibertyAndFinance - Dunagun Kaiser” ! Social Media links YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance ChatDit: https://chatdit.com/user/timeline/LibertyAndFinance Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers Donate to Support Our Mission! https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers or https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers _____________________________ Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734. The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK. All Rights Reserved.