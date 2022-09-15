Create New Account
Defeating the woke left begins with 'biblical Christianity': Jewish philosopher
LifeSiteNews
The crisis confronting Western and world civilization cannot be understated. LifeSiteNews' US Bureau Chief Doug Mainwaring conducts a sit-down interview at NatCon 3 with Yoram Hazony, conservative philosopher, Orthodox Jew, and Chairman of the Edmund Burke Foundation. The two discuss the depths of societal decay to which the world has plunged and what Hazony sees as the only remedy to restore the culture.

