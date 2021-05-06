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DR. SAMANTHA BAILEY: EXPOSING COVID LIES BY GOVERNMENT
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333 views • May 06, 2021
New Zealand MD, Dr. Samantha Bailey, gives an excellent lesson in the various ways that we're being lied to by our governments and "public health officials" about certain aspects of the Covid-19 narrative. Most of the tyrannical measures being imposed upon the world's populations have been justified by the scientifically-bogus "asymptomatic transmission" principle and the bogus PCR tests being equated with "cases." Dr. Bailey is also a co-author of the 3rd edition of the great book "Virus Mania."
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exposing-covid-lies-by-government_TDYXAhOPKRu1Af6.html
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/exposing-covid-lies-by-government_TDYXAhOPKRu1Af6.html
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