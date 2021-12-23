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Introducing the (soon to be mandatory) Digital ID Wallet Beast Overlord. Meet Lucy..!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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458 views • December 23, 2021
I pray you all are well and at peace in Christ Jesus.
Funny how they chose 'Lucy' as an example for this soon to be world wide digital ID requirement!
Stand strong in your faith! Hold fast what you have in Jesus Christ, let no man take your crown!
His grace and peace be with you all!



Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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