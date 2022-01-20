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Arthur Schaper of MassResistance Fights to Protect the Nuclear Family
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42 views • January 20, 2022
You will be fired up when you hear what Arthur Schaper shares about the well-orchestrated objectives behind the LGBTQ movement. Arthur, who’s the organizational director of MassResistance, explains how LGBT militants bullied psychological associations to eliminate the fact that homosexuality stems from mental illness. MassResistance has shut down countless drag queen story hour programs, banned graphic Planned Parenthood promoted sex-ed curriculums, and stopped bad legislation banning life-saving reparative therapy. Thousands of people are dealing with their emotional and psychological traumas they suffered as children and are leaving the LGBTQ lifestyle as a result.


TAKEAWAYS

Why we must fight ALL tyranny, including the LGBT agenda

“Live and Let Live” is a dangerous motto and has major public consequences

The top reasons corporate America is pushing the LGBT movement

How and why we must speak truth in love about homosexuality


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
MassResistance Outside Target: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seKqDkchu9g
Little Black Book Article: https://bit.ly/LITTLEBLACKBK
Health Hazards of Homosexuality Book: http://www.healthhazardsofhomosexuality.info/
Donate: https://www.massresistance.us/cc_donations.html
The Changed Movement: ​​https://changedmovement.com/
TrueLove.is: https://truelove.is/

🔗 CONNECT WITH ARTHUR SCHAPER
Website: www.massresistance.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/massresistance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/massresistance
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MassResistance
Gab: https://gab.com/MassResistance

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Keywords
planned parenthoodemotionallgbtqagendagaylesbiantyrannymental illnessindoctrinationtraumapsychologicalsex-ednuclear familytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showarthur schapermassresistancereparative therapyhomoesexuality
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