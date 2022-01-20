Arthur Schaper of MassResistance Fights to Protect the Nuclear Family

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TAKEAWAYS
Why we must fight ALL tyranny, including the LGBT agenda
“Live and Let Live” is a dangerous motto and has major public consequences
The top reasons corporate America is pushing the LGBT movement
How and why we must speak truth in love about homosexuality
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MassResistance Outside Target: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seKqDkchu9g
Little Black Book Article: https://bit.ly/LITTLEBLACKBK
Health Hazards of Homosexuality Book: http://www.healthhazardsofhomosexuality.info/
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TrueLove.is: https://truelove.is/
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