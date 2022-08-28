ARGENTINIAN WOMEN COLLAPSES AFTER COVID VACCINE - ACCORDING TO EGGSPERTS, THIS MEANS IT'S WORKING! 💉💉💉

How much more evidence do the sheep need?!





Unfortunately... I have tons of these videos on my channel, capturing all of the very rare "coincidences"

I mean what could go wrong, with vaccinations that have bypassed so many critical checks and balances and ZERO long term safety studies.

Let's have a look at the US - VAERS data base shall we? - As of 13 July 2021, keep in mind that the VAERS data base is said to receive only around 1% of actual reporting, thus you can multiply the below numbers by x 100!

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data 👇🤦‍♂️😡

9,048 DEATHS

26,818 HOSPITALIZATIONS

56,970 URGENT CARE

80,269 OFFICE VISITS

2,152 ANAPHYLAXIS

2,486 BELL'S PALSY

985 Miscarriages

3,324 Heart Attacks

2,200 Myocarditis/Pericarditis

7,463 Disabled

2,226 Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet

7,823 Life Threatening

19,105 Severe Allergic Reaction

5,118 Tinnitus





Shared from and subscribe to:

Wake.The.Fuck.Up

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/