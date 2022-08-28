ARGENTINIAN WOMEN COLLAPSES AFTER COVID VACCINE - ACCORDING TO EGGSPERTS, THIS MEANS IT'S WORKING! 💉💉💉

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How much more evidence do the sheep need?!
Unfortunately... I have tons of these videos on my channel, capturing all of the very rare "coincidences"
I mean what could go wrong, with vaccinations that have bypassed so many critical checks and balances and ZERO long term safety studies.
Let's have a look at the US - VAERS data base shall we? - As of 13 July 2021, keep in mind that the VAERS data base is said to receive only around 1% of actual reporting, thus you can multiply the below numbers by x 100!
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data 👇🤦♂️😡
9,048 DEATHS
26,818 HOSPITALIZATIONS
56,970 URGENT CARE
80,269 OFFICE VISITS
2,152 ANAPHYLAXIS
2,486 BELL'S PALSY
985 Miscarriages
3,324 Heart Attacks
2,200 Myocarditis/Pericarditis
7,463 Disabled
2,226 Thrombocytopenia/Low Platelet
7,823 Life Threatening
19,105 Severe Allergic Reaction
5,118 Tinnitus
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Wake.The.Fuck.Up
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pjOFxoXgaikF/