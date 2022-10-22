DON LAMEMON STRIKES AGAIN 2

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DON LAMEMON STRIKES AGAINhttps://rumble.com/embed/viz0la/?pub=55345
GOVERNMENTS WORLDWIDE ARE STRUGGLING TO CONTAIN A NEW VIRUS THAT COULD HAVE A HUGE IMPACT ON BILLIONS OF LIFE WORLDWIDE.
THE VIRUS IS CALLED TRUTH.
GOD WANTS YOU TO BE SAVED
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799348450615296?referrer=truckenator
DIOS QUIERE QUE SEAS SALVO(A)
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1244799953059536896?referrer=truckenator
STATEMENT OF FAITH
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1238902253756952576?referrer=truckenator
SUPPORT:
https://odysee.com/@TRUCKENATOR:3