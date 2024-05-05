Inside the Mind of an Israeli Defense Force Soldier





I was thinking of including this in my "CONFESSIONS OF A JEW!" series, but decided to just make it it's own separate piece. This is an interview of a former IDF solder, who's identity is concealed, that takes us into a rare introspective of what happens during the genocidal raids in Gaza. I've never heard or seen anything compared to this. He shares his deep personal insight on the tragedies he and other members of the IDF have committed, while they were committing them. This might give you an idea of how they justify massacring innocent civilians.





