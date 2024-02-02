Create New Account
Illegals could be held accountable with changing of law: Kerik and Clarke | Newsline
Illegals could be held accountable with changing of law: Kerik and Clarke | Newsline

On Friday's "Newsline," former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and Sheriff David Clarke slam cashless bail laws that have allowed illegal aliens that assaulted cops to be released.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

