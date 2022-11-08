Create New Account
EESystem Happenings in Lehi, Utah
Awaken With Maria
Published 21 days ago |

Mel Carmine follows up with Maria Carmela, owner of Awaken Energy Lab in Lehi, Utah to discuss how things have progressed since her grand opening in September.

** Disclaimer: The power that made the body, heals the body. The EESystem does not heal you. YOU heal YOU. The technology simply puts the body in the most optimal state so that it can do what it already knows how to do on it's own. Maria is not a medical provider and does not offer medical advice of any kind.

For more information about EESystems or to find a center near you visit:

www.eesystem.com

Maria's channels and social sites:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awakenenergylab

https://rumble.com/user/Milliomare

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1m0...

Telegram: UtahPatriotHealer

Truth Social: UtahPatriotHealer @MScavelli71

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samadhiventuresllc

To schedule an EESystem session with Maria send an email to [email protected]

healthptsdhealingmeditationholistic healingpain reliefanxietymedical freedomutaheesystemscalar wave technologydr sandr rose michael

