Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Decomposed bodies of premature babies found in Gaza’s Al Nasr Children’s Hospital
channel image
The Prisoner
8866 Subscribers
Shop now
119 views
Published a day ago

Numerous premature infants have reportedly been found dead in Gaza’s Al Nasr Children’s Hospital weeks after their families and the hospital staff were forcibly evacuated by Israeli soldiers.

Mirrored - TRT World

Keywords
genocidewar crimesgazababy killerssynagogue of satanidfal nasr hospital

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket