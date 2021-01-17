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The Quickening Is Here! Steve Quayle On The Alex Jones Show 1/15/21
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643 views • January 17, 2021
Jan 16, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Globalist forces are attempting a controlled collapse of the planet's economy to consolidate power over the planet. The twilight of Trump is here: only 120 hours until Communist Chinese Agent Joe Biden is installed.
https://banned.video/watch?id=600238cd0aa15f44e3388c90
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Globalist forces are attempting a controlled collapse of the planet's economy to consolidate power over the planet. The twilight of Trump is here: only 120 hours until Communist Chinese Agent Joe Biden is installed.
https://banned.video/watch?id=600238cd0aa15f44e3388c90
https://banned.video/
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