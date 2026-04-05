🚨 MYSTERY SOLVED: What Really Pulled the Fabric Over His Shoulder. WE NOW HAVE VISUAL PROOF😳





Massive shoutout to Jon Bray for obsessively tracking this down. This new 4K close-up of Charlie’s shirt changes EVERYTHING.





We have said for months this was NOT a gunshot. It was an INTERNAL EXPLOSION detonated under his clothing. And now, the evidence is undeniable.





You can clearly see the explosive path: The blast starts at the left-side mic pack and detonates UNDER the fabric. The object is propelled UPward, creating that signature "pinched" effect on the shirt as it races towards his neck. Then, in the ultimate confirmation, you see the object fall back down under the shirt, tracking diagonally across his chest before coming to rest on the bottom right.





If you watch this clip frame-by-frame, you can literally follow the path of the PETN explosive device propelled by the blast:





1️⃣ It starts at the mic receiver pack on his left belt.





2️⃣ The explosive force drives the object UP under his shirt.





3️⃣ You see the shirt get pinched and yanked violently over his left shoulder as the object is propelled toward the neck wound.





4️⃣ The object then falls, traveling diagonally under the fabric.





5️⃣ You can see the distinct bulge where it tracks all the way down to the lower-right side of his shirt.





It’s over. The 30.06 gunshot narrative is dead. Tyler Robinson is EXONERATED. The real monsters are EXPOSED. 👁️🕵️‍♂️





This directly implicates the highest levels OF GOV'T. This is the kind of embedded-tech warfare we saw during the pager attacks. Only a state-level intelligence operation—specifically our favorite ally—working with Charlie's own compromised team are capable of this precision hit.





Watch the object move. Stop pretending you don't see it. 👇🍿





Massive Shoutout to @jonaaronbray FOLLOW Him!





Source: https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/2039802455395877274