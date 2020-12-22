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THE LONE RANGERs CREED (CLAYTON MOORE)- IF ONLY U.S. POLITICIANS AND GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES FOLLOWED THIS; NOW 120 MILLION AMERICAN RIFLEMEN STAND READY TO REPLACE THE BALLOT BOX WITH THE CARTRIDGE BOX
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58 views • December 22, 2020
The Lone Ranger's Creed
By Fran Striker
1. I believe that to have a friend, a man must be one.
2. That all men are created equal and that everyone has within himself the power to make this a better world.
3. That God put the firewood there, but that every man must gather and light it himself.
4. In being prepared physically, mentally, and morally to fight when necessary for that which is right.
5. That a man should make the most of what equipment he has.
6. That "this government, of the people, by the people, and for the people," shall live always.
7. That men should live by the rule of what is best for the greatest number.
8. That sooner or later... somewhere... somehow... we must settle with the world and make payment for what we have taken.
9. That all things change, but the truth, and the truth alone lives on forever.
10. I believe in my Creator, my country, my fellow man.
Clayton Moore, TV's The Lone Ranger, at the 1st Golden Boot Awards in 1983. MPTF
https://youtu.be/VCrA2X2l5k0
By Fran Striker
1. I believe that to have a friend, a man must be one.
2. That all men are created equal and that everyone has within himself the power to make this a better world.
3. That God put the firewood there, but that every man must gather and light it himself.
4. In being prepared physically, mentally, and morally to fight when necessary for that which is right.
5. That a man should make the most of what equipment he has.
6. That "this government, of the people, by the people, and for the people," shall live always.
7. That men should live by the rule of what is best for the greatest number.
8. That sooner or later... somewhere... somehow... we must settle with the world and make payment for what we have taken.
9. That all things change, but the truth, and the truth alone lives on forever.
10. I believe in my Creator, my country, my fellow man.
Clayton Moore, TV's The Lone Ranger, at the 1st Golden Boot Awards in 1983. MPTF
https://youtu.be/VCrA2X2l5k0
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