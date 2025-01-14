Occupy The Getty, Part II - with guest Steven Kelley. on The Bret Lueder Show, Episode #96

I'm sharing this video, part 2, from 'The Bret Lueder Show, January 14, 2025, with original video description, followed by a little info, how to reach Steven D Kelley. Original video, link: https://rumble.com/v6944r1-occupy-the-getty-part-ii-the-bret-lueder-show-with-guest-steven-kelley-epis.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

In Part II, former CIA and NSA government Contractor, Steven Kelley goes in deep describing the tunnels underneath Los Angeles and how they connect to famous people's houses such as P. Diddy. Do the recent LA fires have anything to do with the child sex trafficking ring known to operate underground at The Getty Museum and in various locations throughout LA? How does Kelley use Remote Viewing in conjunction with his alter-ego Rambo in the astral plane to aid in his research? And what are some solutions to putting a stop to the atrocities being perpetrated upon our children underneath the Getty?

