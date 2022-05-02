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5/1/2022 Miles Guo: Once Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, the CCP will create conflicts and incite anti-Chinese incidents around the world, so that overseas Chinese are forced to return to Communist China; lockdowns and “Zero COVID” policy are the CCP’s means to oppress Lao Baixing, and the ultimate goal is to push for “change of dynasty” and implement a tyrannical imperialism