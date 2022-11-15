Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mass Grave Near Mount Sinai
182 views
channel image
Project Truth Beam
Published 13 days ago |

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #mountsinai #gravesitemountsinai #ProjectTruthBeam This video is on the massive grave site located not too far (4.5 miles) from where the Israelites camped at the base of Mount Sinai. It could be from the people who worshiped the golden calf and or from the plague that came after. The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com Please share this out, like, subscribe and leave a comment. God Bless!

Keywords
gravesmassivetombstonesproject truth beamthe real mount sinaimass grave siteburried

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket