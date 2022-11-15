Mass Grave Near Mount Sinai

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #mountsinai #gravesitemountsinai #ProjectTruthBeam This video is on the massive grave site located not too far (4.5 miles) from where the Israelites camped at the base of Mount Sinai. It could be from the people who worshiped the golden calf and or from the plague that came after. The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com Please share this out, like, subscribe and leave a comment. God Bless!

