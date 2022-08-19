Los Angeles Criminals Celebrate George Gascon Appreciation Day with, of course, LOOTING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Gascon, the woke district attorney of Los Angeles, and George Soros plant, survived a recall attempt when signatures were checked by no doubt partisan interests. Criminals celebrated the enabling "progressive" victory, by promptly looting en-masse a 7-Eleven, and were caught on video in the lawless display.
Is this an attempt to subvert America, and pour acid on the glue that holds us together?
#GeorgeGascon #LosAngeles #looting
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! YouTube is cesspool of censorship.
Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more