Los Angeles Criminals Celebrate George Gascon Appreciation Day with, of course, LOOTING

George Gascon, the woke district attorney of Los Angeles, and George Soros plant, survived a recall attempt when signatures were checked by no doubt partisan interests. Criminals celebrated the enabling "progressive" victory, by promptly looting en-masse a 7-Eleven, and were caught on video in the lawless display. Is this an attempt to subvert America, and pour acid on the glue that holds us together?

#GeorgeGascon #LosAngeles #looting

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