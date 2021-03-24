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Biden Announces National Gun Confiscation After Jihadi Attacks Boulder Grocery Store
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740 views • March 24, 2021
Biden Announces National Gun Confiscation After Jihadi Attacks Boulder Grocery Store
Alex Jones breaks down the renewed calls for gun confiscation and further infringement on the 2nd amendment following the recent public mass shootings. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605a63d9b4b0625ad35046bb
Alex Jones breaks down the renewed calls for gun confiscation and further infringement on the 2nd amendment following the recent public mass shootings. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605a63d9b4b0625ad35046bb
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