BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels by Alex Epstein
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
197 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 1 month ago

Alex Epstein's "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels" challenges mainstream environmental narratives by arguing that fossil fuels have significantly improved human life and should be embraced rather than abandoned. Epstein, an energy expert, counters common criticisms—such as climate change, pollution and resource depletion—by asserting that technological advancements have mitigated environmental harm, fossil fuel reserves remain abundant, and renewables like solar and wind are unreliable without fossil fuel backup. He critiques alarmist predictions from figures like Paul Ehrlich, highlighting how past doomsday scenarios failed to materialize despite increased fossil fuel use, which instead correlated with rising living standards, cleaner air and better access to clean water. Epstein disputes the 97% climate consensus as misleading and emphasizes human adaptability to climate variability. He concludes that fossil fuels provide essential, scalable energy that drives progress, advocating for their continued use alongside cleaner innovations to ensure a prosperous, sustainable future.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy