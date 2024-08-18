NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON SAYS CHROMOSOMES ⚥ DO NOT DETERMINE BIOLOGICAL SEX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Eli David - Neil deGrasse Tyson takes pride in “communicating science”. Here he explains that XX/XY chromosomes don't determine if you are male or female, and instead, each day you can wake up and decide that “today I feel like I am female or male” 🤯
This is the state of science today 🤡
Watch: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Chromosomes Don’t Determine Biological Sex
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news, TV scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has elicited backlash after claiming that DNA doesn’t determine whether a person is male or female.
Yes, really. Here h…
