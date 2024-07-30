Israeli Knesset member believes that Sodomizing Prisoners is "Legitimate"

Israeli Knesset member from the ruling Likud party Hanoch Milwidsky believes that sodomizing prisoners is "legitimate"

When someone tells you who they are, you should believe them.

This is the rotten heart of the Zionist movement. These are not fringe elements, these are elected representatives from the ruling party. This is Israel. This is what they do and who they are. This is all they have ever been, torturers, thieves and murderers. They should be treated as such.