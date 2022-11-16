🔪The Judas Cipher: Son Of Perdition Revealed Intro

FOCUS VERSES Part1: 2 Thessalonians 2:1-4 “Now, brothers, concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and our gathering together to him, we ask you (2) not to be quickly shaken in your mind, and not be troubled, either by spirit, or by word, or by letter as if from us, saying that the day of Christ has already come. (3) Let no one deceive you in any way. For it will not be, unless the rebellion [Meaning: Apostasy- defection from the truth] comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of destruction, (4) he who opposes and exalts himself against all that is called God or that is worshiped; so that he sits as God in the temple of God, setting himself up as God.” The Satanic deception has not stopped since the very foundation of the earth. He hasn’t changed his tactics and schemes. They are the same as they always have been. This is why we are warned to be wise to the tricks of the devil. Ephesians 6:11 “Clothe yourselves with the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.” Even right after Jesus went into heaven, the Anti-Christ Spirit was active within the church. Satan was trying to pervert the true Gospel From the start. 1 John 2:18-19 “Children, it is the last hour, and just as you heard that THE antichrist is coming, so now many antichrists have appeared. We know from this that it is the last hour. (19) They went out from us, but they did not really belong to us, because if they had belonged to us, they would have remained with us. But they went out from us to demonstrate that all of them do not belong to us.” All these renowned Anti-Christ actors, defying the one true God, are just forerunners of the truth: “The Man of Sin, The Son of Perdition, The Lawlessness One, The Anti-Christ.” Much like John the Baptizer was the kingly herald of Jesus our Messiah. What is going on right now across the entire planet is heralding the soon coming and the manifestation of the Man of Sin, The true Son of Perdition. Yes, THE Anti-Christ! Thankfully, I believe God and Jesus gave us all the clues, tips, and information we need to pinpoint WHO it is and WHAT the power is behind this deceptive character. So, in this study, we will start with Satan- the power behind the deception of the Man of Sin. #ManOfSin #SonOfPerdition #ManOfLawlessness #Prophecy #EndTimes #Jesus #BibleStudy

