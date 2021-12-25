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Are Good Works Necessary To Go To Heaven?
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0 view • December 25, 2021
Are good works necessary to go to heaven? So many churches teach that they are not necessary, but that is not true. Jesus said that people who knew nothing about God would find themselves in heaven specifically because of their good works. How does that fit in with the "grace alone" heresy.
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