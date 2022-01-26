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The Truckers are Coming: World Record Caravan Heads to Mandate-Imposing Tyrants
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270 views • January 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Covid-19 is already literally everywhere, so the idea of “stopping the spread” is silly and ludicrous. Once you account for that, it’s hard to think of a blue collar job that’s less likely to spread the virus all over than a truck driver. They just drive their trucks all day, by themselves. They’re not around other people more often than anyone who runs normal day-to-day errands. In Canada, two weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed a vax mandate for any trucker driving across the Canadian/U.S. border, which tens of thousands of truckers do every single day. A few days later, Chairman Biden imposed the same rule for truckers coming here. Martin Brodmann joins us to elaborate.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vta9mq-the-truckers-are-coming-world-record-caravan-heads-to-mandate-imposing-tyra.html
Covid-19 is already literally everywhere, so the idea of “stopping the spread” is silly and ludicrous. Once you account for that, it’s hard to think of a blue collar job that’s less likely to spread the virus all over than a truck driver. They just drive their trucks all day, by themselves. They’re not around other people more often than anyone who runs normal day-to-day errands. In Canada, two weeks ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed a vax mandate for any trucker driving across the Canadian/U.S. border, which tens of thousands of truckers do every single day. A few days later, Chairman Biden imposed the same rule for truckers coming here. Martin Brodmann joins us to elaborate.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vta9mq-the-truckers-are-coming-world-record-caravan-heads-to-mandate-imposing-tyra.html
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