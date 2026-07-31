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The Holy Spirit's Burning Judgment & the 144,000 7-26-26@3:42 PM Video 7-31-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Posted 7-28-26 A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the tribulation and the power and help of the Holy Ghost Spirit.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

Acts 1:8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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