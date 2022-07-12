Origins of the New World Order: Nazi, Germany: An Interview with Dr. Joseph Farrell

In all the talk of the so-called New World Order, little attention is spent in discussing how the phrase (and the plan for a European Union, as well as a global fiat currency system) were first proposed by Nazi finance minister Walther Funk in the 1930s. We discuss the origins of the post-WWII system with Dr. Joseph Farrell.

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