British Columbia reached over $550 million in cannabis sales in 2021, the market clearly shows upward growth. With that being said, British Columbia presents unique challenges for both retailers and brands to succeed.Being a retail operator in any industry is hard work, but the cannabis industry surely presents additional challenges. And finding success in cannabis often means discovering creative ways to overcome these challenges with limited time and resources.For example, Canadian retailers will be familiar with the Cannabis Act and the promotional limitations that it brings. This includes prohibiting inducements or loyalty programs, which can make it quite difficult for retailers to leverage traditional marketing tactics to set themselves apart from competitors.Understanding the value of brand partnerships and how they support creative marketing solutions has become more important than ever for BC retailers - including measuring how effective data solutions can help retail businesses succeed.Episode 899 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s report…#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData