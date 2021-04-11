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Rescues, vax destruction, and mayhem (From McKay's April 4 report)
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240 views • April 11, 2021
I have no way to confirm this intel drop, but if true, it's encouraging. Children were rescued, vax was destroyed and Space force prevented a nuclear detonation.
There's a link below to the full vid. Check it out especially if you are interested to hear about JFK's plane crash (at the 47:00 minute mark)
Source Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e786995-dedc-4dfa-8a37-4cd1d5458f41
There's a link below to the full vid. Check it out especially if you are interested to hear about JFK's plane crash (at the 47:00 minute mark)
Source Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/2e786995-dedc-4dfa-8a37-4cd1d5458f41
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