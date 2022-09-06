Star Bucks Coffee Warns Customers That CASH IS NO LONGER ACCEPTED In Their Stores. What To Do

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CASH is KING and I want to spend it when I purchase items, especially COFFEE. Since Starbucks has AWFUL COFFEE, I stayed away on my own, but I would still pick up their swill when asked to do so, but now that they have BANNED CASH in their stores, I shall NEVER walk into one again!
Here are my thoughts on this stupid idea.
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