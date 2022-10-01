UK Column News - 30th September 2022, Full Show, including links.

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00.30 - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Referendum



25:28 - Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing

44:32 - UK Government Maintains The Pressure

48:49 - European Parliament Hearing on Alleged Disinformation

57:25 - PayPal Backs Down

01:00:19 - Jacinda Ardern's Creepy UN Speech

01:04:36 - Westerm Mainstream Media Disinformation -

01:06:37 - The Perfect Media Storm



01:13:19 - All Cause Mortality

