UK Column News - 30th September 2022, Full Show, including links.
Dune Drifter
Published 2 months ago

UK Column News - 30th September 2022, Full Show, including links.

https://rumble.com/v1m8lk2-uk-column-news-30th-september-2022-full-show-including-links..html

Much more truth journalism found on the web site

www.ukcolumn.org

https://rumble.com/v1m509a-uk-column-news-30th-september-2022.html

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00.30 - Donetsk and Luhansk People's Referendum

Sources:
***************
Liz Truss Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3E478Gn
Leo Docherty Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dTYXSa
Latest Sanctions: - https://bit.ly/3rgLaIF
James Cleverly Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SPKdTn
IMI List: - https://bit.ly/3UQMBLl
MEP Letter To EU Commission: - https://bit.ly/3fxH9g2
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://bit.ly/3LULru6
Grayzone Article: - https://bit.ly/3dTDc4X
Myrotvorets Website: https://archive.ph/Insgp

25:28 - Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing
Sources:
***************
Josep Borrel Statement: - https://reut.rs/3UPzJ89
Trump Statement: - https://bit.ly/3RrrJY3
NYP Article: - https://bit.ly/3ri5QQz
Lloyd Austin Statement: - https://bit.ly/3dSgdrd
Radik Sikorski Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LXqE9b
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3SLSkjH
TS Article: - https://bit.ly/3SPMA8J
Spiegel Article: - https://bit.ly/3SyhiDG
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3BZvD4F
RT Article 01: - https://bit.ly/3dQkKdL
RT Article 02: - https://bit.ly/3CmGE1m
RFE Article: - https://bit.ly/3LTWVOy
Euronews Article: - https://bit.ly/3fxRiJV
AP Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ck2wur
21CW Artice: - https://bit.ly/3fzeY0w

44:32 - UK Government Maintains The Pressure
Sources:
***************
Fergus Eckersley Statement: - https://bit.ly/3SpCs6Q
Free Assange Human Chain: - https://bit.ly/3LWYACT

48:49 - European Parliament Hearing on Alleged Disinformation
Sources:
***************
EU Hearing: - https://bit.ly/3rliBcR
Vanessa Beeley Article: - https://bit.ly/3dWGHI2

57:25 - PayPal Backs Down
Sources:
**************
Spectator Article: - https://bit.ly/3UVtWOG

01:00:19 - Jacinda Ardern's Creepy UN Speech
Sources:
***************
JA UN GA Speech: - https://bit.ly/3EayHxE

01:04:36 - Westerm Mainstream Media Disinformation -
Sources:
***************
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3rlV7EC

01:06:37 - The Perfect Media Storm

01:13:19 - All Cause Mortality
Sources:
***************
ONS Statistics: - https://bit.ly/3fqkp1v
Eric Feigle-Ding Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3fxwIcA

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


UK Column News, Truth News,
Round UP


Keywords
round uptruth newsuk column news

