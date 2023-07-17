Nick Fuentes on "Right Wing" governments like #Hungary and #Poland. I support independent, sovereign nations that aren't controlled by Jews. Is that too much to ask for?

https://twitter.com/TheReelDean/status/1656021805927211030



Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/officialamericafirst

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF





