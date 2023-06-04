Clown World # 26: Breaking Up The Monopolies Of The Mainstream Media, Google, YouTube & Satan...

We now have a blatant 2 tiered justice system but it is not "unjust" for there is no injustice in the world. We always get what we deserve, eventually. If you really want to be under a fair system then be fair and obey the words of God. Not as the christians do whose practice is 98% pagan and anti-scripture or the Rabbis whose practice is 80% pagan and anti-scripture.

