First impression: Noopept is a biohack but not a "lifehack" ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review
channel image
jroseland
131 Subscribers
50 views
Published 12 hours ago

I think that Noopept is more a tool for Biohacking than lifehacking. Noopept is suggested by some human studies to improve memory and cognition, I think it probably has a long-term positive effect on memory, so it's a Biohack in that respect. However, "lifehacking" means tools and strategies to improve productivity right now. In that regard, Noopept was of dubious value to me.Update: I've used Noopept a number of other times and came to the conclusion that it's not useless, but for me and many others it requires longer-term usage to see much cognitive uptick.


