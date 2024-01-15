Waiting For Lost Loved Ones To Get Saved-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 14 2024

When I got saved back in 1991, I soon began to pray for the salvation of my parents and my 3 brothers. I figured that if a Hell-bound reprobate like me could get saved, then certainly they could also. But as excited as I was, and still am, about the Lord, I soon found out that that excitement did not seem to be transferable. Instead, I learned about being willing to be used of the Lord, which takes some work, and I learned about waiting for the Lord's timing. On this Sunday Service, I want to share some things that happened when we went up to New Jersey to visit my brother Jimmy in the hospital, some really amazing things the Lord did as an answer to much and many prayers. It will be a blessing to you. In doing so, I want to also encourage many of you who have been patiently waiting for friends or loved ones to get saved which, in some cases, has seen many years or even decades roll by. Also, we will observe the Lord's Supper at the end of the service, so have your grape juice and matzoh's close by!



