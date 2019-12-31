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Texas Church Shooting at White Settlement Near Fort Worth, Texas
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1261 views • December 31, 2019
The shooter disguised in a wig and wearing a long coat rises appearing to ask the ushers a question. The usher points to the back. The shooter, Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, pulls a shotgun. Kills the first man as he is drawing his gun. Then the other. Jack Wilson with his handgun already drawn takes out the shooter with one shot at about 50 feet preventing what surely would have been numerous other deaths. Note the other men in the video with weapons drawn. The Texas law allowing churches to permit weapons in churches saved many lives this day. The whole incident took about 6 seconds.
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