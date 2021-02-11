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Don Jr.: Dems can't face the facts
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60 views • February 11, 2021
IMPEACHMENT: As the trial continues and prosecutors presented their case to the Senate hoping to convict former president Donald Trump for the 'incitement' of the events that took place at the Capitol, the 45th President's son, Donald Trump Jr., reacts to what he's seeing from impeachment managers like Jamie Raskin, plus the future of the Republican party. - via Spicer & Co., with Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, weekdays at 6PM ET on Newsmax TV
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