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Exposing the Beastly Consciousness. The World Wondered After The Beast.
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90 views • September 19, 2021
Energy frequencies within the cosmos may be divided into two categories. One category refers to the ability to mentally conceptualize while the other category refers to the ability to emotionally conceptualize. For short, we say there is a thinking category and a feeling category. When the two divisions come together to form one, the manifestation of the union does not resemble any of the two categories. For example, a union of five and three produces eight. But eight has a different manifestation from five and three. And neither three nor five can be substituted for eight. But what are the manifestations of the feeling category? In this video we explore those manifestations.
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